East outlasts West in first Midland Roundtable Volleyball Classic

BILLINGS — The East All-Stars couldn’t help but think good thoughts after taking the first set of Saturday’s inaugural Midland Roundtable East-West Volleyball Classic with relative ease.

“We thought after we won the first set maybe we could win it in three,” East coach Yang Yang said with a why-did-we-think-that smile. “But, you know, the other team is really tough, too.”

Indeed, the West All-Stars didn’t go down without a fight, but eventually the East came out the winner at Lockwood High School, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-5.

The match featured some of the best senior high school players from around the state, and there were plenty of smiles to go around when it was over. All 18 players on the combined rosters are headed to play somewhere collegiately, and for some of them, Saturday was a final chance to play with some of their rivals and a first chance to play with future teammates.

For Huntley Project’s Greta Peterson, Josie Hasler and Macee Murphy, it was one last chance for all three to play together. The trio helped the Red Devils win three Class B state titles in the last four years, and while saying the cohesion they brought to the East team Saturday was a major factor in the win would be an overreach, there was no discounting the impact, either.

“It helped,” admitted West coach Maureen Boyle. “Anytime you have kids from the same team on an all-star team, especially with the setter, there’s a big bonus overall.”

Murphy, the East setter, wasn’t all about her Project teammates, though. Her 44 assists were distributed rather equitably: Five East players had six kills or more, led by the 13 from Bozeman Gallatin’s Ryan Eddins. Hasler followed with nine, Billings Senor’s Kara Pospisil had seven, and Peterson and Billings Skyview’s Jordan Olson-Keck finished with six.

Murphy contributed five kills herself.

It was not only the familiarity, but the variety and the consistency of the attack that helped the East come out on top.

“The West side was way taller than us,” said Yang. “But we didn’t make as many mistakes, as many errors as they did. I think that helped us a lot.”

Indeed, the West offense was high-risk, high-reward, and it paid dividends at times. Shelbey Klein of Ennis, one of the West’s hitters, injured an ankle in practice and tried to give it a go Saturday, but left the match for good early on.

So West setter Paige Sawyer of Missoula Sentinel tried to focus on the big swings of Corvallis’ Madeline Gilder and Kalispell Flathead’s Savanna Sterck, and they responded with 15 kills each. But then Kalispell Glacier’s Sidney Gulick, who finished with 10 kills, suffered her own ankle injury at 1-1 in the fifth set, and by the time she was taped up and ready to go again the East was up 5-1.

A kill from Eddins and two from Peterson helped build the East lead to 9-2, and the race to 15 in the tiebreaking fifth set was pretty much decided at that point.

The match ended when Pospisil and Olson-Keck combined on a block.

Hasler led the East with 33 digs and Madi Ramsey of Billings West led with three aces. Murphy finished with 44 assists.

“It was just an amazing experience to be able to play in this,” Hasler said. “And then to be able to win it for the first year is even better.”

For the West, Gilder completed a double-double with 25 digs, Sawyer finished with 41 assists and two aces, and Daisy Fisher of White Sulphur Springs had two blocks.

To be sure, this group of players and coaches will be bonded together as the first chosen for this event. But, for most of them, their paths will cross again. Fourteen of the players are bound for the Frontier Conference, which is also home to coaches Yang (Rocky Mountain College) and Boyle (Carroll College).

The players arrived in Billings on Wednesday, practiced Thursday and Friday and conducted youth camps as well. Saturday’s match was played ahead of the Montana-Wyoming Basketball Series boys and girls doubleheader, another annual event put on by the Midland Roundtable.

The boys basketball series is in its 46th year, the girls basketball series in its 25th. With any luck, the East-West Volleyball Classic will attain that level of longevity, as well.

“You wish that more girls could have this experience, for sure,” Boyle said. “It’s great for the kids in Montana who don’t get recognized and a lot of the small-schools kids, too. It was a blast to coach.”

Added Hasler, one of those bound for the Frontier to play at MSU Northern: "It was so much fun. I literally loved it. I can't wait to watch it next year."

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.