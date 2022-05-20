Laurel announces Robin Taylor hired to be Locomotives' volleyball coach

BILLINGS — Laurel Public Schools Activities Director Riley Mayo announced on Friday that Robin Taylor has been hired to be the Locomotives’ new head volleyball coach.

Taylor, a three-sport athlete during her high school days at Beaverhead County High School in Dillon, has nearly 10 years of coaching experience in volleyball and basketball in the Laurel community. She has also been a volunteer and an assistant coach on the Locomotives’ staff.

She takes over a program that hasn’t reached the state tournament since the Locomotives won the Class A title in 2012. Taylor will also be the fifth head coach for the program since then.

“Robin will bring a lot of passion and enthusiasm to the LHS volleyball program,” Mayo was quoted as saying in a press release announcing Taylor’s hiring. “She is a go-getter, and her drive is what the program needed to begin building a standard of excellence in the Eastern A Conference.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0