Scoreboard: Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic rosters

High school

Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic

June 18, 3 p.m.

at Lockwood High School

Rosters

East All-Stars: Maria Stewart, Billings Central; Josie Hasler, Huntley Project; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project; Greta Peterson, Huntley Project; Baily Egan, Colstirp; Kara Pospisil, Billings Senior; Madi Ramsey, Billings West; Ryann Eddins, Bozeman Gallatin; Jordan Olson-Keck, Billings Skyview. Coach: Yang Yang, Rocky Mountain College.

West All-Stars: Emma Gunderson, Choteau; Malia Harris, Anaconda; Sidney Gulick, Kalispell Glacier; Kennedy Pocha, Helena Capital; Paige Sawyer, Missoula Sentinel; Daisy Fisher, White Sulphur Springs; Shelbey Klein, Ennis; Savanna Sterck, Kalispell Flathead; Madiline Gilder, Corvallis. Coach: Maureen Boyle, Carroll College

