'This is a big deal': All-stars ready to prove they're worthy at first Midland Roundtable Volleyball Classic

BILLINGS — It’s pretty special to be among the first of anything.

That’s a point both Mike Noland and Laurie Kelly tried to drive home Thursday afternoon when a group of 18 Montana high school volleyball all-stars gathered at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center for an introductory meeting.

Saturday, all-stars from the eastern part of the state will take on their western counterpart all-stars at Lockwood High School, marking the first time the Midland Roundtable, a Billings organization devoted to the promotion of high school sports noted for its Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series and its Top 10 track meet, has dipped into the volleyball pool.

Noland, the current president of the Roundtable, explained to the players the long history of that organization and its recent commitment to starting up a volleyball all-star game to go along with its other endeavors.

He talked about the dominance of Montana’s boys and girls over Wyoming in the basketball series and how it was time for the volleyball players to be able to showcase their talents, as well, even if it was an in-state only match.

“This is a big deal,” Noland told them.

And make no mistake, that’s how the players and coaches — Carroll College’s Maureen Boyle for the West and Rocky Mountain’s Yang Yang for the East — are approaching it.

Kelly, the former Roundup High School and Rocky Mountain College volleyball coach who is the coordinator for the event, reminded the athletes that when they were young, they looked up to the players they've grown up to be. It was now their turn to be the role models for the younger girls, some of whom would surely be attending a camps put on by the all-stars and coaches on Friday.

The messages from Noland and Kelly were appropriate, but likely not needed. There seemed to be a lot of excited energy in the room.

“This is super amazing,” Missoula Sentinel’s Paige Sawyer said as the itinerary turned to team photos and player interviews. “I’ve always kept up with the Shrine football game (to be played this weekend in Great Falls) and I’ve always wished they did something like that for volleyball.

“So for it to finally come into action, the sport that I love, and that I get to do it with girls from all around the state that love it as much as me is a really, really cool opportunity.”

The breakdown

There is a history of Montana all-star volleyball games before this.

Sporting goods company Mizuno helped spearhead a nationwide attempt for all-star games a couple decades ago, and even after the company bowed out shortly after initiating the games, the Montana contest continued on. With the help of former Billings Senior coach Jeff Carroll and others, the all-star game, which featured only Class AA players, lasted 19 years before finally running out of steam in 2009.

And, in the early 2000s, the ABC All-Star game was played annually in Havre and lasted for a handful of years before that, too, fizzled out when Skylights coach Lisa Handley left MSU Northern, according to Huntley Project volleyball coach Iona Stookey. That all-star game, in which Kelly and Stookey often coached, featured players from A, B and C classifications.

The Roundtable all-star game brings together players from all four classifications, something that is both good for the game and the players, Boyle said.

“Montana is a high-quality volleyball state, and at all levels,” said Boyle, who has been Carroll's volleyball coach since 2005. “You don’t just have AA schools represented (here). For small-town Montana, it’s exciting to know that there is quality volleyball from small towns all the way up to the big towns.”

Among the 18 players, eight are from Class AA schools; two are from Class A; six from Class B; and two from Class C.

All 18 have signed to play college volleyball. Twelve are headed to Frontier Conference programs, which of course brings a smile to the face of both Boyle and Yang.

“The Frontier Conference has always been successful with Montana kids,” said Yang, who played for Kelly at RMC, joined the coaching staff there in 2015 and became head coach in 2019. “You look at the Frontier Conference and a lot of the kids come from Montana, so that’s really helped us have more Montana kids stay with the conference, for sure.”

Setting them up

The relationship between a setter and her hitters, be they outsides, opposites or middles, is unique. The best setter-hitter combos are usually forged over extended repetitions in games and practices.

A setter has to know where each hitter prefers the ball ... how quick the set should be … should the set be high or low ... closer to the net or further away. It’s knowledge that is also gleaned away from the court as players get to know each other on a personal level.

How then, do you build that rapport in just two practices? (The teams practiced Thursday night and Friday night).

In the case of Huntley Project’s Macee Murphy, who will be one of the East’s setters, she has Red Devils teammates Josie Hasler and and Greta Peterson on her all-star squad. Those three have helped the Red Devils win three of the last four Class B state championships.

“It’s very difficult if you haven’t played with (the hitters) yet, but for me it’s going to be pretty nice because, obviously, Greta and Jo and I have all played together,” Murphy said. “And I’ve played with (Billings Senior’s Kara Pospisil and Colstrip’s Baily Egan) before.

“It’s going to be nice to have new girls on the team and play with the competition I usually play against, but now I get to play with them, so that will be fun.”

Sawyer, one of the West’s setters, said the position requires her to take charge, especially in a shortened time frame. But, as an only child, she joked, “I’m very loud, very out there.”

“You just have to make friends really quickly like you would on the playground and just be honest, just be upfront,” she said. “Tell (the hitters), ‘Hey, do you want something fixed? Tell me right away and I’ll do it.’"

Playing for keeps

Though Montana is a large state, the volleyball community can seem small at times.

Most of these athletes through high school, club and travel ball, have at one time or another been on the same court with the others, either as teammates or foes.

Though there isn’t a border state to take on as a rival, neither the coaches nor players felt Saturday’s match would lack enthusiasm or the fire to win. Everyone, Sawyer said, wants to prove themselves worthy of this first assignment.

That extends to the coaches, too.

“We’re trying to just let the players play and not get too into it,” Boyle said with a big smile, talking about each team’s coaching staff. “I just don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Yang found Boyle's comment in good humor when it was relayed to her. The Rocky coach conceded that Boyle's West roster might have more height. But seven of Yang's nine players are from Yellowstone County, giving her East squad an edge in familiarity, she believes. Yang also feels the East has another advantage.

"I think we know how to win," she said, smiling, "because we have a lot of Huntley kids."

No matter the variables, one side in this series will have the ultimate first come Saturday afternoon: A 1 in the W column.

