Billings Senior wrestler Gracy Jones signs with Umpqua Community College

BILLINGS — Billings Senior girls wrestler Gracy Jones has signed with Umpqua Community College.
Umpqua CC is located in Roseburg, Oregon.
Jones was third place this season at 145 pounds at the state tourney. In 2021, Jones was also third at 145 pounds at state.
The Broncs were second place as a team at both the 2022 and 2021 state tourneys.
"Gracy is fairly new to the sport and has a chance to become a dynamic college wrestler," said Umpqua women's wrestling coach Craig Jackson in an article on the school's website. "We are looking forward to seeing her grow as a RiverHawk."