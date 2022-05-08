 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Billings Senior wrestler Gracy Jones signs with Umpqua Community College

  • 0
MHSA Girls Wrestling State Tournament

Billings Senior's Gracy Jones has signed to wrestle at Umpqua Community College in Oregon. 

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Billings Senior girls wrestler Gracy Jones has signed with Umpqua Community College.

Umpqua CC is located in Roseburg, Oregon.

Jones was third place this season at 145 pounds at the state tourney. In 2021, Jones was also third at 145 pounds at state.

The Broncs were second place as a team at both the 2022 and 2021 state tourneys.

"Gracy is fairly new to the sport and has a chance to become a dynamic college wrestler," said Umpqua women's wrestling coach Craig Jackson in an article on the school's website. "We are looking forward to seeing her grow as a RiverHawk."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News