 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colstrip's Zach Valdez to wrestle at Montana State-Northern

  • 0

COLSTRIP — Two-time State B-C champion wrestler Zach Valdez of Colstrip has signed a letter of intent to wrestle at Montana State-Northern.

Valdez was a state champion this year at 160 pounds and also won state at 145 pounds as a junior. 

Valdez was fifth at the state tourney at 138 pounds as a sophomore and fifth at 120 pounds as a freshman.

Valdez also plays golf for the Colts and played football at Colstrip as a freshman, sophomore and junior.

On the Lights, Valdez will team with Rylin Burns and Nadoda Siegel, who both wrestled at Colstrip. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News