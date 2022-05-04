Colstrip's Zach Valdez to wrestle at Montana State-Northern

COLSTRIP — Two-time State B-C champion wrestler Zach Valdez of Colstrip has signed a letter of intent to wrestle at Montana State-Northern.

Valdez was a state champion this year at 160 pounds and also won state at 145 pounds as a junior.

Valdez was fifth at the state tourney at 138 pounds as a sophomore and fifth at 120 pounds as a freshman.

Valdez also plays golf for the Colts and played football at Colstrip as a freshman, sophomore and junior.

On the Lights, Valdez will team with Rylin Burns and Nadoda Siegel, who both wrestled at Colstrip.

