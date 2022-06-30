Five Montana wrestlers finish year nationally ranked among high school girls

USA Wrestling, FloWrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum released their final rankings for high school girls wrestlers for 2021-22. The rankings evaluate girls enrolled in grades 8-12 and from all 50 states.

Five from Montana are in the top 30, including three two-time state champions in just the second year of the sport being officially recognized.

Cut Bank senior Mariah Wahl is eighth overall at 138 pounds. Wahl is a two-time state champion at 145 and was the quick-pin winner at the inaugural girls state tournament in 2021. Wahl has committed to wrestle at the University of Providence.

Billings Senior sophomore Kendal Tucker is ranked 22nd at 152. Tucker is a two-time state champ at 152 and went undefeated in the 2021-22 high school campaign.

Billings Skyview junior Kassidee Savaria is ranked 12th at 180. Savaria is a two-time state titlist at 205 and went undefeated last season at the Montana high school level.

Ronan sophomore Tirza Twoteeth is ranked 20th at 200. She finished the 2022 state tournament as runner-up at 205.

Columbus senior Kali Hood ranked 30th at 225. Hood was a state champion in 2022 at 285.

