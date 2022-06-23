Former Billings Senior wrestling star Charlie Klepps hired to lead Broncs' girls team

BILLINGS — Charlie Klepps, who won four State AA wrestling championships from 2015-2018 for Billings Senior, has been hired as the new girls wrestling coach for the Broncs.

Billings Public Schools activities director Mark Wahl made the announcement in an email Thursday morning.

Klepps succeeds Mickey Mahlmeister, who previously guided the Broncs. Mahlmeister, who was hired in late December of 2020 during the first season of girls wrestling in Montana, resigned in early May according to the BPS press release.

“I’m excited and think it will be good,” Klepps told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “There is a lot of talent. I’m excited to help out.”

