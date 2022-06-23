 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS WRESTLING

Former Billings Senior wrestling star Charlie Klepps hired to lead Broncs' girls team

State wrestling tournament

Billings Senior's Charlie Klepps celebrates his fourth individual State AA wrestling championship at the Metra in 2018. Klepps is the new girls wrestling coach at Senior. 

 Gazette file photo

BILLINGS — Charlie Klepps, who won four State AA wrestling championships from 2015-2018 for Billings Senior, has been hired as the new girls wrestling coach for the Broncs.

Billings Public Schools activities director Mark Wahl made the announcement in an email Thursday morning.

Klepps succeeds Mickey Mahlmeister, who previously guided the Broncs. Mahlmeister, who was hired in late December of 2020 during the first season of girls wrestling in Montana, resigned in early May according to the BPS press release.

Senior High has placed second at the first two girls wrestling state tournaments.

“I’m excited and think it will be good,” Klepps told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “There is a lot of talent. I’m excited to help out.”

This story will be updated.

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

