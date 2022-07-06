Photo: Team Montana wrestling heads to Germany for cultural exchange

Team Montana, pictured during a gathering in Billings on July 4, departed for a cultural-exchange wrestling trip to Germany from Logan International Airport in Billings on Wednesday. The team will return on July 24. While abroad, the team will visit sites and landmarks as well as wrestle against German competition.
The Team Montana roster consists of Aramis Rivera, Billings, 106 pounds; Demetrios Saliaris, Billings, 145; Tugg Taylor, Circle, 145; Logan Stansberry, Columbia Falls, 145; Aaron See, Sidney, 152; Nathaniel Hoff, Billings, 152; James Roan, Billings, 152; Cole Becker, Circle, 160; Brady Ellison, Columbus, 160; Jaron Roberts, Billings, 160; Gunnar Thompson, Kalispell, 160; Cade Troupe, Kalispell, 160; Sawyer Troupe, Kalispell, 195; Gaige Winter, Columbia Falls, 195. Team Leader/Coach, Dan Elser, Billings; Referee/coach, Angelo Rivera, Billings.