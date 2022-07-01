 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Team Montana wrestlers will leave for Germany July 6

BILLINGS — A team of Montana wrestlers will depart for Germany on July 6 and return July 24 for a cultural-exchange visit during which they'll wrestle German teams and take in the sights and sounds of the country.

The team arrives in Billings on July 4 and will have four training sessions over three days before flying out of the Magic City.

The Team Montana roster is: Aramis Rivera, Billings, 106 pounds; Demetrios Saliaris, Billings, 145; Tugg Taylor, Circle, 145; Logan Stansberry, Columbia Falls, 145; Aaron See, Sidney, 152; Nathaniel Hoff, Billings, 152; James Roan, Billings, 152; Cole Becker, Circle, 160; Brady Ellison, Columbus, 160; Jaron Roberts, Billings, 160; Gunnar Thompson, Kalispell, 160; Cade Troupe, Kalispell, 160; Sawyer Troupe, Kalispell, 195; Gaige Winter, Columbia Falls, 195. Team Leader/Coach, Dan Elser, Billings; Referee/coach, Angelo Rivera, Billings.

