Former Billings Junior Bull signs with Mississippi Sea Wolves

BILLINGS — Lucas Helland of Billings has signed to play hockey for the Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Helland, 21, a former Billings Junior Bulls player, scored 12 goals and had 20 assists in 33 games with the Austin Ice Bats and Oklahoma City Junior Blazers of the NA3HL last season. He signed with the Sea Wolves on July 1.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to come to a new organization and be a part of something special from the beginning,” Helland, a 6-foot-3, 181-pound forward, was quoted as saying in a Sea Wolves press release.

The Sea Wolves, based in Biloxi, Mississippi, are an expansion team in the Class A FPHL. Teams in Biloxi have previously played in the East Coast Hockey League and the Southern Professional Hockey League.