'Just a football player' – Rapid City Marshals' Melissa Strother aims to 'see how good I can be'

BILLINGS — Melissa Strother doesn’t think of it as she’s a female playing football in a predominantly men’s league.

To Strother, she’s just another football player trying to do their job well.

Strother is a first-year kicker with the Champions Indoor Football Rapid City Marshals, an expansion team that played the Billings Outlaws on Sunday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Strother is in her first season playing indoor football after playing 13 years in semi-pro women’s leagues.

“I’ve always seen myself as just a football player, not male or female, just to see how good I can be,” she said following Billings’ 63-21 victory. “To step in the men’s game, I’m still stepping on the field as a football player.”

Strother had a good game for the Marshals, converting on all three of her extra-points and handling kickoffs.

According to statistics on the CIF website, through six games Strother had made 10 of 15 extra-points and one of four field goals.

In high school, Strother played soccer, volleyball and softball at South Hills High School in West Covina, California, approximately 18 miles from Los Angeles.

Strother, now 39, played soccer in college at Azusa Pacific (California). She holds a bachelor of science in athletic training and a master’s in sport performance training.

So, just how did Strother begin playing football?

“So, long story short I was about to graduate and had an offer to play soccer overseas,” she said. “But, I chose to finish my degree and I was recruited to play football right away.”

A fan of the Miami Dolphins, Strother said it was an easy choice to test her skills on the football field.

“I love football,” she said. “Well, if I’m not playing soccer, let me try football.

“I love training and have the type of personality to step on the field.”

While playing semipro women’s football, Strother said she was a wide receiver, free safety, backup quarterback, punter and kicker.

Strother enjoyed playing all over the football field, but finds concentrating on her job as a kicker to be another challenge.

“To do that is totally different training,” she said of playing receiver, safety, punter, kicker and backup quarterback. “You have to be in a state of mind to go to offense and defense.

“To stay on the sidelines to wait to kick is a different type of challenge I’m really enjoying.”

Strother said she is the owner of Diamond in the Rough SD LLC, which helps people develop strength programs. Diamond in the Rough also offers motivational books and daily reminders geared toward strength and conditioning training.

Since joining the Marshals the support from the her teammates and the organization has been “amazing,” Strother said, which has helped her overcome any anxiety about playing in the CIF.

That doesn’t mean there weren’t some obstacles to start.

“My teammates were hesitant, ‘Who is this chick? Can she kick?’” she recalled. “Once I made my first couple kicks, they became supportive and are my brothers. We support each other.”

Strother said her teammates now call her “sister” and have complimented her on her ability to take a hit on the field. And, she isn’t afraid to initiate contact on a kickoff when the opposing team returns the ball.

“As the games have went on, I’ve had tackles on kickoffs.”

A true football player. And one that definitely proved her ability to kick in the CIF Sunday against the Outlaws.

