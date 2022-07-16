Kalispell Lakers use big 9th inning to subdue Billing Royals

BILLINGS — The Kalispell Lakers pushed home seven runs in the ninth inning Saturday afternoon and used that outburst to beat the Billings Royals 16-8 in American legion Baseball.

The Lakers finished with 15 hits off four Royals' pitchers.

Kalispell's Kostya Hoffman batted 4 for 6 with a double.

Teammates Ostyn Brennan, Haiden Bunyea, Oscar Kallis and Max Holden all drove in two runs. Kallis hit a double.

The Royals were limited to seven hits.

Davis Mosier accounted for three of them, including a pair of doubles.Bryce LaForest also doubled.