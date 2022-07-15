Laurel Dodgers down Glasgow Reds to sweep twin bill

LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers pounded out 20 hits in beating the Glasgow Reds 18-0 Friday night in the late game of an American Legion Baseball doubleheader.
The Dodgers scored 17 runs in the first two innings of the five-inning contest.
Jace Buchanan pitched a one-hitter for Laurel. He struck out seven and walked two.
Ryne Clausen had four hits. Ian Bauer and Buchanan had three hits apiece.
Richie Cortese hit a grand slam homer for the Dodgers. Maverick Hoppman doubled.
Juliun Benson had Glasgow's lone hit.