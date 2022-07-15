 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Laurel Dodgers down Glasgow Reds to sweep twin bill

  • 0

LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers pounded out 20 hits in beating the Glasgow Reds 18-0 Friday night in the late game of an American Legion Baseball doubleheader.

The Dodgers scored 17 runs in the first two innings of the five-inning contest.

Jace Buchanan pitched a one-hitter for Laurel. He struck out seven and walked two.

Ryne Clausen had four hits. Ian Bauer and Buchanan had three hits apiece.

Richie Cortese hit a grand slam homer for the Dodgers. Maverick Hoppman doubled.

Juliun Benson had Glasgow's lone hit.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News