Laurel Dodgers down Glasgow Reds to sweep twin bill

LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers pounded out 20 hits in beating the Glasgow Reds 18-0 Friday night in the late game of an American Legion Baseball doubleheader.

The Dodgers scored 17 runs in the first two innings of the five-inning contest.

Jace Buchanan pitched a one-hitter for Laurel. He struck out seven and walked two.

Ryne Clausen had four hits. Ian Bauer and Buchanan had three hits apiece.

Richie Cortese hit a grand slam homer for the Dodgers. Maverick Hoppman doubled.

Juliun Benson had Glasgow's lone hit.