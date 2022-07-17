Laurel Dodgers pile up hits, runs in sweep of Richland County Patriots

SIDNEY — The visiting Laurel Dodgers scored 47 runs on 42 hits Sunday afternoon in sweeping aside the Richland County Patriots 23-7 and 24-3 in Class A American Legion Baseball play.

Both games went five innings.

Laurel's Ryne Clausen batted 3 for 4 in the opener with five RBIs. He went 4 for 5 in the second game with six more RBIs.

His seven hits included two doubles. Clausen also scored seven runs.

In the first game, Laurel finished with 15 hits overall and scored 10 runs in the fifth inning.

Richie Cortese doubled twice, while teammate Gunnar Schultz accounted for three hits and four RBIs.

Landen Peak was the winning pitcher.

The Dodgers amassed 27 hits in Game 2. Cortese hit two home runs to drive in four runs.

Kyle Berube, Braeden Foos, Tanner Knaub and Peak all hit triples.

Laurel had 18 runs after the first two innings.

Schultz batted 4 for 5 with three RBIs,

Ian Bauer and Maverick Hoppman had three hits apiece.

Landen Bauer was the winning pitcher for the Dodgers.