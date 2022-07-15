Laurel Dodgers sweep visiting Glasgow Reds

LAUREL — Richie Cortese homered, doubled and drove in four runs Friday night in helping highlight the Laurel Dodgers' 10-2 victory over the visiting Glasgow Reds in American Legion Baseball.

Cortese batted 3 for 3 and also scored twice for the Dodgers.

In the second game of the doubleheader Laurel won 18-0.

Laurel scored five runs in the second inning to take the lead for keeps.

Ian Bauer also had three hits for the Dodgers. He hit a double and triple.

Maverick Hoppman and Tanner Knaub had two hits apiece for Laurel.

Braeden Foos was the winning pitcher for the Dodgers. He allowed two hits in five innings.

Foos struck out six and walked seven.

Rance Rhoads and Jeramiah Benson had the Glasgow hits.