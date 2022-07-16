Laurel Dodgers take 2 from Miles City Mavs in American Legion play

LAUREL — There were no shortage of highlights Saturday as the Laurel Dodgers won both ends of an American Legion Baseball doubleheader with the visiting Miles City Mavs, 7-3 and 13-5.

Laurel's Ian Bauer pitched a four-hitter over seven innings in the opener. He gave up two earned ones, while striking out eight and walking one.

Jace Buchanan batted 4 for 4 for the Dodgers. Braeden Foos added three hits, and Tanner Knaub supplied a double.

In the second game, Bauer homered twice, including a grand slam, and finished with seven RBIs.

Teammates Richie Cortese, Buchanan, Reece Dolechek, Knaub and Foos all had two hits.

Evan Caton, Foos and Maverick Hoppman doubled.

Cortese was the winning pitcher. He struck out nine in six innings and walked five.