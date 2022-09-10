Laurel's Phil Dietz drives to ASCS Frontier Region win in Belgrade

BELGRADE — Five-time Montana sprint car champion Phil Dietz added to his resume on Friday night, once again winning the ASCS Frontier Region sprint car portion of the Big Sky Supernationals at Gallatin Speedway.

Andrew Kunas of Stagg Motor Sports PR reported that the Laurel driver, twice a champion under the ASCS banner, earned his second win of the season. Dietz led all 25 laps of the feature, but it did not come without challenges along the way aboard the Dietz Racing No. 72 Panella-powered Maxim. With the preferred line around the top side of the race track, slower traffic proved to be difficult and he had to hold off Houston visitor Channin Tankersley along the way.

Dietz early on made contact with the slower car of Chris Williams as he tried to lap him, suffering front bumper and nose wing damage on his own car. Williams came to a stop to bring out one of just two cautions in the feature. Then as he tried to work his way around the slower car of Mike Manwill, Tankersley got into the back of Dietz as they exited Turn 4. Dietz, however, managed to maintain control of his car and held the lead, eventually getting around Manwill.

Tankersley then threw a slider at Dietz in Turns 1 and 2, drifting up the race track in front of Dietz, but Dietz was able to turn it back down and moved back by Tankersley on the inside as they exited Turn 2 Kunas reported. While Tankersley kept pace with Dietz, he never seriously challenged for the lead again as Dietz held on for the win.

Both of Dietz's wins in 2022 have come at Gallatin Speedway, the other coming on July 1. Dietz last won the Big Sky Supernationals at Gallatin Speedway in 2015. While celebrating with team, family and sponsors on the front stretch, Dietz made sure to give major credit to his longtime crewmembers, the brother duo of Lee and Sean Hoke.