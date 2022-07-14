Leslie Spalding to speak at Girls Junior Americas Cup banquet

BILLINGS — Billings native Leslie Spalding will be the guest speaker during the opening ceremonies for the Girls Junior Americas Cup competition, which will take place at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena July 26-28.

Spalding, 53, a former Montana State and San Diego State women’s golf coach, will be speaking on the evening of Monday, July 25 at the banquet, which is part of the opening/flag ceremonies.

The 54-hole Junior Americas Cup event will include the top four junior girls representing 18 teams from the western United States, western Canada and Mexico. It is one of the most prestigious tournaments in girls’ junior golf.

The Junior Americas Cup for girls, started in 1978, and this is just the third time it has been played in Montana. Missoula hosted in 1985 and Whitefish in 2003.

Spalding, who played in 215 LPGA Tour events from 1996-2005 and now lives in San Diego, California, was a state champion golfer for Billings Senior and is also a past Montana State Amateur champion.

“She is quite a success story in the golf industry,” Mary Bryson, chairman of the tournament’s local organizing committee in Helena, said of Spalding.

Besides speaking at the banquet, Spalding will also assist the Montana State Golf Association in putting on a free junior girls’ clinic, ages six to 18, at Green Meadow from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, July 25.

For the clinic, registering in advance is required. Email boatwright@msgagolf.org to sign up.

Montana will be represented at the Junior Americas Cup by Macee Greenwood of Stevensville, Emma Woods of Fairfield, Kenzie Walsh of Billings and Kadence Fischer of Laurel. Greenwood and Woods played for the Treasure State at last year’s competition in Idaho.

Lauren Nielson of Bozeman will be the team captain for Montana.

To assist with the tournament, organizers are still seeking more local volunteers to help in a variety of positions. If interested, contact nick@msgagolf.org

“It takes a little bit of an army to put on a tournament like this,” Bryson said.

The teams are scheduled to arrive on Sunday, July 24.