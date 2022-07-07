Charity softball game between Billings police, fire departments is Saturday at Dehler Park

BILLINGS — The second annual "Guns & Hoses" charity softball game between the Billings Police Department and the Billings Fire Department is Saturday at 4 p.m. at Dehler Park.

The game will precede that day's scheduled Pioneer League baseball game between the Billings Mustangs and Boise Hawks, which begins at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler.

Funds raised at the softball game will be split between the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools and Kids 'N Cowboys, according to a press release from the City of Billings.

There will be a 50/50 raffle, a firefighter boot will be passed around to collect donations, and through a partnership with Faithful Disaster Restoration, every penny of game merchandise sold will be donated, the release stated.

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools works to enhance opportunities for students in the district through philanthropy, connection, and education.

Kids 'N Cowboys provides support and assistance to families who have children with cancer.

“100% of every penny that people pay for merchandise or donate goes back to fundraising. We aren’t looking to make any money out of this at all, we want it all to go to the charities,” Dru Brown, head of business development at Faithful Disaster Restoration, said in the release.