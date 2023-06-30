Big Sky State Games

SOAKED Run

The Big Sky State Games is hosting the 10th Annual SOAKED Run in Billings Friday, July 14. The non-timed 1 ½ mile fun run includes water features, a foam machine, slip and slides and more. The first wave begins at 5:15 p.m. in Pioneer Park. The run is open to everyone; runners, walkers, fast or slow. Just be prepared to get soaked!

Register online at bigskygames.org by July 1 to be guaranteed a micromesh T-shirt. Online registration will be accepted until July 12. On July 13 register at the Transwestern Building #2 (490 N. 31st St.) from 3:-6 p.m., or race day, Friday July 14 register at the south east corner of Pioneer Park by the tennis courts from 3–5:30 p.m.

The SOAKED Run finishes in Daylis Stadium, kicking off the Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies. The evening includes music, food, kids events, Parade of Athletes, entertainment, Montana Mile, and the torch lighting ceremony by Olympians Duncan Atwood, Daniel Roberts, Erin Shean, Scott Huffman, and Tripp Piperi.

Golf

Hole-In-One

Halle Haber aced the 145 yard No. 13 hole at Yellowstone using a 7-iron. The aces was witnessed by Josh Haber, Trey Haber, Mandy Haber, and Lexi Haber.