Golf

Holes-In-One

Clark Swan aced hole No. 5, a 160-yard layout, with a 7-iron at Yegen on Tuesday. The witness was Bob Turnquist.

Elvira Wilcox aced the 102-yard No. 10 using a 5-wood at Par 3. Witnesses were Barb Junilla, Elaine Poser and Cade Raynolds.

Pryor Creek

Senior men's

Shamble-A,D-1 Net, B,C-1 Net: 1st-121-Gerald Munday, Doug Swift, Bruce Rukstad, Dick Dye; 2nd-123 S/C-Mike Palagyi, Bruce Dunkin, Jim Herold, Allen Saylor; 3rd-123-Greg Oliphant, Bob Wilson, Ron Engelhardt, Rick Rogers, Bob Hanson; 4th-125 S/C-Russ McClellan, Pat Brady, Jim Lee, Gary Schlachter, Ron Lassiter; 5th-125-Kirt Christensen, Dan Vogt, Mike Vandever, Randy Perry, Bob Schicktanz.

Lake Hills

Tuesday Morning Ladies

Flags: 10. Jill Quade 11. Pat Pitt 12. Paulette Baston 13. Dez Wyman 14. Laura Wilson 15. Karlene Lehfeldt 16. Holly Balstad 17. Sandy Leach 18. Jane Wallace.

Low putts: Pat Pitt 15.

Hilands

Ladies Member-Member (Best Ball/Shamble)

1st Flight: Candice Godfrey/Susan Walton 67; Kee Dunning/Stacy Stellflug 68; Sue Mulkey/Kathy Wiggs 68

2nd Flight: Tiffany Gackle/ Sara Mutch 66 (overall winner); Jill Venable/Shawneal Krauszer 67; Debbie Wood/Deborah Roberts 70

Yellowstone Senior Cup Team Better Ball

Friday

at Lake Hills

Bob Nisbet and Rod Kessler All Square with Bill Laurent and Mike Joyce

Mac Ketterling and Jim Keeling 3 & 2 over Dan Tryan and Dave Williams

George Zorzakis and Gary Doll All Square with Glenn Hageman and Rob McDonald

Lane Snyder and Terry Lane 2 & 1 over Gary Ugrin and Bob Frank

Mike Sullivan and Tom Schillinger 6 & 5 over Jack Wahl and Ted Cerise

Garth Quade and Mike Quade 3 & 2 over Paul Mock and Robert Marshall

Mark Sprattler and Phil Pugrud All Square with Howard Sumner and Larry Brensdal

Chuck Morgan and Jerry Rivinius 2 & 1 over CJ Lockwood and Todd Rose