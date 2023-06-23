Golf
Holes-In-One
Clark Swan aced hole No. 5, a 160-yard layout, with a 7-iron at Yegen on Tuesday. The witness was Bob Turnquist.
Elvira Wilcox aced the 102-yard No. 10 using a 5-wood at Par 3. Witnesses were Barb Junilla, Elaine Poser and Cade Raynolds.
Pryor Creek
Senior men's
Shamble-A,D-1 Net, B,C-1 Net: 1st-121-Gerald Munday, Doug Swift, Bruce Rukstad, Dick Dye; 2nd-123 S/C-Mike Palagyi, Bruce Dunkin, Jim Herold, Allen Saylor; 3rd-123-Greg Oliphant, Bob Wilson, Ron Engelhardt, Rick Rogers, Bob Hanson; 4th-125 S/C-Russ McClellan, Pat Brady, Jim Lee, Gary Schlachter, Ron Lassiter; 5th-125-Kirt Christensen, Dan Vogt, Mike Vandever, Randy Perry, Bob Schicktanz.
Lake Hills
Tuesday Morning Ladies
Flags: 10. Jill Quade 11. Pat Pitt 12. Paulette Baston 13. Dez Wyman 14. Laura Wilson 15. Karlene Lehfeldt 16. Holly Balstad 17. Sandy Leach 18. Jane Wallace.
Low putts: Pat Pitt 15.
Hilands
Ladies Member-Member (Best Ball/Shamble)
1st Flight: Candice Godfrey/Susan Walton 67; Kee Dunning/Stacy Stellflug 68; Sue Mulkey/Kathy Wiggs 68
2nd Flight: Tiffany Gackle/ Sara Mutch 66 (overall winner); Jill Venable/Shawneal Krauszer 67; Debbie Wood/Deborah Roberts 70
Yellowstone Senior Cup Team Better Ball
Friday
at Lake Hills
Bob Nisbet and Rod Kessler All Square with Bill Laurent and Mike Joyce
Mac Ketterling and Jim Keeling 3 & 2 over Dan Tryan and Dave Williams
George Zorzakis and Gary Doll All Square with Glenn Hageman and Rob McDonald
Lane Snyder and Terry Lane 2 & 1 over Gary Ugrin and Bob Frank
Mike Sullivan and Tom Schillinger 6 & 5 over Jack Wahl and Ted Cerise
Garth Quade and Mike Quade 3 & 2 over Paul Mock and Robert Marshall
Mark Sprattler and Phil Pugrud All Square with Howard Sumner and Larry Brensdal
Chuck Morgan and Jerry Rivinius 2 & 1 over CJ Lockwood and Todd Rose