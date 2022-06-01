Three-time Montana Olympian Brad Wilson to light Big Sky State Games torch

BILLINGS — U.S. Olympian Brad Wilson will be the special guest athlete and torch lighter at the opening ceremonies for the 37th annual Big Sky State Games on July 15 at Daylis Stadium.

Wilson, from Butte, competed in the Olympics three times in freestyle skiing. He placed 20th in moguls in 2014 in Sochi, Russia; 18th in moguls in 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea; and 25th in moguls this past winter in Beijing, China. Wilson is also a five-time U.S. champion and earned silver medals at the 2017 and 2019 world championships.

Wilson retired from his skiing career at the close of the 2022 Winter Games.

The Big Sky State Games opening ceremonies will also include the Soaked Run, Food Truck Olympics, family entertainment and games, a parade of athletes and the men's and women's Montana Mile. The event is free to the public. The ceremony will begin at 7:15 p.m. The Updates on current Big Sky State Games events are available at bigskygames.org.

For information, visit www.bigskygames.org or call 406-254-7426.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0