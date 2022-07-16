Logan Forler back in victory lane in 360 Nationals at Big Sky Speedway

BILLINGS — After racing a 410 sprint car on the West Coast all season, reigning Brodix ASCS Frontier Region champion Logan Forler decided to return to 360 sprint car action this weekend in Montana, and on his first night back with the series he found himself in a familiar place, victory lane according to a Stagg Motor Sports press release.

The Boise, Idaho driver won Friday's main event on opening night of the Big Sky 360 Nationals at Big Sky Speedway, a track where Forler won twice last year en route to the series championship. Forler led all 25 laps and was never seriously challenged for the lead in the family's No. 2L Fisher-powered Maxim. In a race that was slowed just once, Forler's furious pace around the 3/10-mile clay oval saw him lap through sixth place in the field.

It was Forler's first win this year, and by his admission was a bit of confidence builder as he and team had struggled, but learned a lot, racing 410 sprint cars on the West Coast.

After drawing the pole for the main event, Forler immediately took the lead on the start and motored away from fellow front row starter Kory Wermling. Wermling, who entered the night third in the points standings, eventually fell back to fourth place on the track as points leader Trever Kirkland moved into second place and Tyler Driever into third. Wermling then suffered engine problems while running in fourth place and pulled into the infield.

Kirkland, unable to track down Forler, still got his second straight runner-up finish in ASCS Frontier Region competition aboard the Kirkland Racing No. 37 Shark-powered Triple X. The Helena driver also increased his points lead, now holding a 48-point advantage over Coaldale, Alberta's Kelly Miller, who finished fourth.

Continuing his rebound from a difficult start to his season, Driever drove from the sixth starting position to finish third aboard the family's No. 33t Shark-powered Maxim. For the Meridian, Idaho, driver it was his third straight podium finish and he has climbed back into the top five in the series points standings. Behind Miller, Phil Dietz came from deep in the field to finish fifth and earn hard charger honors, picking up a sizeable cash bonus that came mostly from the fans at the track.

The rest of the Top 10 were Jeremy McCune, James Setters, Willie Hernandez, Abraham Hernandez and Shad Petersen.

Heat races earlier in the evening were won by Wermling and Kirkland.

— Andrew Kunas, Stagg Motor Sports PR