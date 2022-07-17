Longtime Billings sportscaster Scott Breen to sign-off this week

BILLINGS — Scott Breen will say goodbye to television viewers in Billings and the surrounding area this week.

The longtime Billings sportscaster is leaving his job as sports director at KTVQ and said that on Tuesday during the 5:30 and 10 p.m. broadcasts he’ll be telling viewers thank you for watching during his 31 years in the business.

“I wouldn’t trade a thing,” the likable Breen told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Sunday. “If I could sum it up in one word — rewarding.”

Breen will not be retiring, but instead will be switching gears and going to work for Daktronics, an audiovisual system manufacturing company based in Brookings, South Dakota.

He will be a sales rep for Montana and North-central Wyoming and will be selling scoreboards, shot clocks, video boards, highway construction roadside messaging signs, and digital business signs.

Breen and his family will continue to live in Yellowstone County.

The new job will allow him to spend more time with his family. Breen has been married to his wife Erin for 19 years. The couple has a 17-year-old daughter, Ella, and a 15-year-old son, Landon.

“I’m excited, really excited,” Breen said. “First and foremost it’s more family flexibility, both of my kids will be in high school this year together, and I can follow them instead of chasing highlights for three decades.

“What really excites me about Daktronics, aside from family flexibility, is I get to continue all the relationships I’ve built with coaches and ADs and the schools I covered for so long.”

The 52-year-old Breen, a Billings native and 1988 West High graduate, started as an intern for another longtime Billings TV sports fixture, Chris Byers, at KULR-8 in the summer of 1991 while a student at the University of Oklahoma.

Breen said he was grateful to Byers for giving him that chance and the mentorship, and in the summer of 1992 he again was an intern at KULR.

After graduating in December 1992 from Oklahoma, Breen started as a weekend sport anchor and weekday news reporter for KULR. He left for a short time in the mid-1990s to work in Bakersfield, California, but came back to KULR six months later.

When Breen returned he was a full-time sports reporter. He and Byers were known in Billings and the surrounding area as the “Sports Guys.”

The two were featured on billboards and on several commercials on the channel “where basically what we did is we’d come up with creative ideas to make fun of ourselves.”

“A lot of people remember that because we laughed at ourselves,” said Breen. “We were just trying to show people the lighter side of sports and if you can’t laugh at yourself, you’ll burn out in the business pretty quickly.”

Breen left KULR to become the sports director at KTVQ in March 2005.

“It was a perfect storm. When my wife and I were expecting our first child, our daughter, and there was an opportunity at Q2 to work Monday through Friday, usually with holidays and weekends off,” Breen said. “I thought that would be as close to a normal life as I’d get to in this business — sportscasting.”

Byers, who retired as a full-time sportscaster at KULR in June of 2021, said Breen was one of the best at his profession.

“He had a huge impact. He covered sports the right way in my opinion,” Byers said. “He always put the kids first and never made it about himself and sometimes in our business that can happen.”

Byers said one of Breen’s best strengths was his work with feature stories.

“Scott is a tremendous story teller,” Byers said. “He can go out and not just shoot scores and highlights, but he can tell good stories. I always thought that was a strength. Fundamentally, he is Journalism 101 through and through. He was very smart and good at doing that.”

While Breen’s stories did illustrate the subject’s athletic abilities, he also hoped those watching would get to know the athlete a little better as a person.

“If I was going to go visit with a soccer player I’d want to stay away from the stats and find out things like: what is your favorite type of gum to chew, what do you binge watch on TV, and figure out who the athletes are in addition to what they can do on the field.”

Over the years, Breen has seen many changes in the way television journalists do their jobs.

One of the changes has been in equipment. He said that the old cameras featured video tape and a gear bag could weigh 60 pounds. Now, the much lighter cameras don’t use video tape and images are recorded digitally or on disk.

“But, overwhelmingly for me our biggest change would be our transition to digital and social media,” said Breen. “We’re not just doing television stories anymore. Our priority is getting stories online, then to social media and television almost seems to rank third in that order.”

Byers said Breen has handled the changes in the industry well.

“The business has changed so much in the last 10 years,” said Byers. “I always thought Scott did a good job of embracing those changes in how we present the news.”

Much like he embraced the changes in the news industry, Breen welcomed the chance to learn a sport that was new to him in rodeo.

In fact, Breen took to rodeo so well that in 2021 he was selected to the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame for his contributions to rodeo as a sportscaster.

Breen has covered many local rodeos, but really made an impact with his coverage of approximately 30 National Finals Rodeos.

“Chris (Byers) was supposed to go to our first one in the early 1990s and got sick,” Breen recalled. “He called the night before, back when you could change airline tickets and reservations, and said ‘Scott, you are going to cover the NFR for the week.’ And I didn’t know a thing about rodeo.

“Chris said to go down and ask for guys named Deb (Greenough) and Dan (Mortensen) and they’ll take care of you. Those two were kind enough to babysit me for a week so I’d get coverage back home.”

One of the most important aspects of the job, Breen said, was to do his homework and make sure he knew how to pronounce peoples’ names so he’d get it right on the nightly news.

“The toughest part of the job is pronouncing names correctly,” he said. “The high school rosters don’t come with pronunciation guides and there are some unique spellings. When you make a mistake pronouncing names, it starts to damage your credibility. I always tried hard to get that right.”

While Breen is saying goodbye to telling the stories of athletes and teams to community members and viewers throughout the region, sports fans will still occasionally see him at a game.

But, this time he’ll be there as a fan, rooting and cheering, and if he’s packing a camera it will be to take personal photos.

“I can go as a fan and cheer for teams now,” Breen said with a smile.