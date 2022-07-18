MCC's Shawna Juarez to coach Carroll College softball

MILES CITY — Shawna Juarez has resigned at the head softball coach at Miles Community College to take over the coaching duties at Carroll College.

Juarez has been at MCC for two-plus seasons, compiling a 57-40-1 mark. She was the Region XIII coach of the year in 2021 and 2022.

The Pioneers won the last two Region XIII championships.

Assistant coach Erica Dick has been elevated to head coach of the Pioneers, athletic director Jerry Olson said in a press release.

She will officially take over as head coach on Aug. 1.

Dick is a native of Boise, Idaho, and played four years at the University of Northern Colorado.

MCC launched its softball program in 2019.