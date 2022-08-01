Menholt Classic Saturday and Sunday at Yellowstone Drag Strip

BILLINGS — The Menholt Classic, featuring the Hocus Pocus jet funny car on Saturday, is this weekend at Yellowstone Drag Strip.

Free spectator tickets are available at Denny Menholt Chevrolet, Denny Menholt Nissan and CarMart 360.

Action begins on Saturday with gates opening at 8 a.m. Qualifying begins at 11 a.m. and eliminations will be at 4 p.m. All of the normal YDS classifications will compete in addition to the jet funny car running at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

YDS owner C.W. McCarthy said that while jet dragsters have run at the facility, it will be the first time ever at the track that a jet funny car will run. There will be one jet funny car. The owner and driver of the Hocus Pocus car is Mark Stevens of Colorado.

On Sunday, the gates will open at 8 a.m. and qualifying is at 10 a.m. Eliminations begin at 1:30 p.m. The normal YDS classes will be competing.

The Yellowstone Drag Strip is located at 8405 Raceway Lane in Acton.