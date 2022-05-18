MHSA to induct five into Athletes' Hall of Fame

The Montana High School Association announced its fifteenth group of inductees to the MHSA/Wendy’s Athletes’ Hall of Fame Thursday.

The five inductees in the class of 2022 include: Spencer Frederick, Christy Otte, Fred Paoli, Mat Seidensticker and Gary Wagner.

The MHSA Athletes’ Hall of Fame consists of nomination categories for “Modern Era” and “Legacy.” The Legacy category is for nominees who have graduated at least fifty years prior to the induction year. All of this year’s inductees are from the Modern Era category, except Fred Paoli who is this year’s Legacy inductee.

This year the MHSA Executive Board has adopted a change in the way inductees are recognized. Rather than the MHSA Hall of Fame Banquet that had been held in conjunction with the MHSA Annual Meeting previously, friends and family can organize a recognition function in the inductee’s local community at a time and place more convenient to maximize attendance and support for each new inductee.

The physical location for the MHSA Athletes’ Hall of Fame is at the Fortin Center on the campus of Rocky Mountain College in Billings where there's a plaque commemorating each inductee on the second level in the gymnasium. There is also a page on the MHSA website (mhsa.org) dedicated to all of the inductees.

Spencer Frederick (Scobey High School 1997)

Frederick led both his Scobey basketball and football teams to State Championships. As Class C champions in 1996, Frederick was named MVP of the Class C State Basketball tournament. The infamous snowstorm of 1997 derailed the Spartans bid for an undefeated season and back-to-back state championships and instead the Spartans had to settle for the consolation trophy. Both years, Frederick led his team in scoring and rebounding. He was an All-State selection in ‘96 and ‘97 and was named to the 1997 Montana-Wyoming All Star team. In 1996, he was also awarded MVP of the American Legion baseball tournament as a star player for the Scobey Blues.

Three games into his freshman football season, Frederick broke his arm and didn’t play again until his senior season where he excelled as a linebacker and tight end for the 1996 state champions. Frederick earned All-State selection on both offense and defense and was recruited to play football for the University of Montana Grizzlies.

With the Grizzlies, Frederick was named 2nd team All-Big Sky Conference as a junior and 1st team All-Big Sky Conference as a senior. He played in two FCS championships, winning the title with his team his senior year. Frederick was voted team captain for the 2001 national championship game and the team’s Most Inspirational Player. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2002 and played until a second ACL injury ended his football career.

Christy Otte (Billings Central High School 1995)

As a freshman, Otte struggled to keep up at the first summer basketball conditioning workouts, but went on to be voted Most Improved in basketball that fall. At the 1991 State Track Meet, she placed in the top four in the 100, 200, and 400. Otte’s secondary sport was volleyball where she contributed to the Rams varsity squad for three seasons. During her senior year as a middle hitter, she led the team in kills, blocks, and hitting percentage. Otte was also salutatorian of her graduating class.

Otte won eight individual state track titles and anchored 5 winning relays. During her junior and senior years she placed first in 60 individual races and came in second in just the other two. She was equally proud to anchor 34 of 39 relay races to victory. She led the Rams to state titles in 1993 and 1994.

Otte went on to run for the Montana State Bobcats where she won 10 individual Big Sky Conference titles in Indoor and Outdoor Track and earned her way to four NCAA Division I championship meets. In 1998, she placed 8th in the 400 at the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships, earning her All-American and Academic All-American status.

Fred Paoli (Great Falls CMR High School 1972)

Paoli was a standout football player and wrestler at CMR in the early 1970’s. He was all-state on both defense and offense in both 1970 and 1971 and was named most valuable defensive player in the state in 1971. In wrestling, Paoli took 2nd at 185 pounds in 1971 and won the heavyweight state championship in 1972. In that final heavyweight Seidenstickerch, Paoli wrestled an undefeated wrestler from Kalispell who outweighed him by 50 pounds. Paoli won 3-2.

Despite all these accomplishments Paoli was not offered a scholarship to play football in college. It was thought that Paoli was too small to play major college football. He walked on at Colorado State University, his dad’s alma Seidenstickerer, and earned a full ride scholarship within two weeks. He was captain of the team his senior year and was named first team All Western Athletic Conference at nose guard. He also made the academic All Western Athletic Conference Team, and was named third team All American as well.

Paoli went on to law school which luckily had a rugby team he immediately joined. He fell in love with the game, and by 1982 he made the United State Rugby team. He played for the US Rugby team from 1982-91, including two World Cup appearances in 1987 and 1991.

Mat Seidensticker (Shelby High School 1995)

Seidensticker participated in basketball and track all four years of high school. He attended Kremlin-Gildford (now North Star) his freshman and sophomore years before finishing high school at Shelby. Siedensticker earned Class B all-state basketball honors his junior and senior years (1994 & 1995). He was selected to the Great Falls Tribune’s All-State boys’ basketball team, the Montana-Wyoming All-Star game and as a McDonald’s All-American nominee his senior year. Seidensticker averaged over 23 points per game, logging more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds during his prep basketball career, and his 64 consecutive free throws made over 18 games in 1995 is an MHSA record. In 2016, MTN Sports included him in their #MTTop50 prep boys’ basketball players.

Seidensticker excelled in multiple track events, including hurdles, jumps, and relays. He was a member of back-to-back Class B track and field state championship teams at Shelby (1994 & 1995), winning individual championships in the 110 high hurdles and high jump while scoring 38.5 points at the state meet in 1995.

After high school, Seidensticker received a scholarship to continue playing basketball at the University of Montana in Missoula. He was a steady contributor in 109 games as a Grizzly, including a 1997 NCAA Tournament appearance. Seidensticker was twice named the team’s Outstanding Defensive Player, sharing the award in 1998 (J.R. Camel) and the sole recipient in 1999. He shared the Most Inspirational Player award in 1999 (Mike Warhank).

Gary Wagner (Havre High School 2005)

As a starting quarterback, Wagner was 22-2 at Havre High and 27-1 at Carroll College, for a combined mark of 49-3. At Havre High, Wagner was all-conference and all-state in football both his junior and senior years, and named to the Great Falls Tribune Super State team. He was selected to the East-West Shrine game and the Mon-Dak All-Star game, where he was named the offensive MVP. Wagner is in the MHSA record book for points scored, passing yards, completion percentage, and TD passes. He was a shooting guard for Havre and the basketball team’s defensive MVP in 2005. Wagner was part of 4 straight divisional and state tennis championships from 2002-2005, and is one of the most decorated high school tennis players in the state. Paired with his doubles partner Marc Mariani, the duo took second place their sophomore year and were undefeated state champs both their junior and senior years.

At Carroll College, Wagner was a three-year starter, but suffered a season ending injury in 2008. He led the Saints to a semifinal season in 2009 (13-1) and an undefeated (14-0) national championship season in 2010. He was named the offensive MVP of the national title game and co-offensive player of the year in the Frontier Conference. He was also a finalist for the 2010 NAIA player of the year. Gary left the NAIA as one of the most efficient passers to play the game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0