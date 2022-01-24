Missoula Hellgate's Kensey May repeats as Gatorade athlete of the year in cross country

CHICAGO — For the second consecutive year, senior Kensey May of Missoula Hellgate has been selected as the state's Gatorade athlete of the year for girls cross country.

The announcement was made on Monday by Gatorade.

May is the only girls cross country runner from Hellgate to ever be chosen for the award.

In addition to athletic excellence, academic achievement and character on and off the field are also considered in choosing the award winner.

May is now a finalist for the national Gatorade athlete of the year. That winner will be announced in February.

May has won two straight Class AA state championships.

She was nearly 10 minutes faster than her next-closest competitor at last year's state meet and went undefeated against in-state competition.

May placed fourth at the Nike Cross Country Nationals Northwest Regional Championships.

She has signed to run on scholarship at Syracuse University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0