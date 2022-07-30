Molt's Scott Olson couldn't imagine not participating in Great American hill climb

BILLINGS — Scott Olson was like a child anticipating riding the rides at the county fair on Thursday night.

He just couldn’t wait for the big moment to arrive.

But instead of riding a horse on the carousel at the carnival, for Olson the big moment was when he'd be riding a motorcycle at the Great American Championship hill climb.

On Thursday night, the eve of the Great American, Olson was watching one of his favorite sports on TV to prepare for the big event.

However, this wasn’t live coverage. Olson, who was scheduled to compete in three classifications over two days on Friday and Saturday at the annual motorcycle hill climb, was enjoying the side-by-side racing competition from last year’s Great American.

“I can’t get enough,” Olson, 57, said with a laugh Friday while taking a quick break from visiting with friends under a shade awning in the sweltering heat at the Billings Motorcycle Club.

Olson is a regular competitor at the Great American. He said he’s competed every year but one in the prestigious event since 1991.

The veteran rider said the one Great American he didn’t ride in during that stretch was due to him suffering a broken leg while pleasure riding in the mountains near Butte.

“I joke about a friend of mine who used to hill climb pushing me down,” Olson said with a smile and a laugh.

Olson was born in Butte but grew up in Billings, moving to the Magic City in fourth grade. He now lives in Molt and has been a BMC club member since 1988.

Olson said throughout the years of competing at the Great American, he’s qualified once for the overall championship run-off. His best finish in a classification was fifth place in the open division in the late 1990s.

To Olson, it isn't all about the glory, it's about trying to do your best while at the same time having fun and enjoying the moment.

The excitement and the test of the competition is why Olson continues to try and run his motorcycle up the intimidating Bentonite Nightmare year after year.

“It still is a thrill to me, it’s just a thrill,” he said.

Olson is occasionally asked when is the last time he’ll try to crest the Bentonite Nightmare. It’s a question he doesn’t know the answer to.

“It’s still fun for me,” he explained. “My son (Ryder) asked me when are you going to quit and I said I wish I could tell you, but it’s still fun for me.

“Last year, I got in the money in the 0-700 class. How do I quit when you still get in the money?”

One thing was for sure, Olson was going to enjoy the weekend of competition and continue visiting with both old and new friends. Olson also planned on cheering for several of the other riders and offering encouragement to them.

After all, like the fair, the Great American only comes once a year.

“Probably the main reason I’m here is I love watching my friends ride,” Olson said. “Honestly, I don’t know what I would be doing this weekend other than wishing I’d been here if I wasn’t.”