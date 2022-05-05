BILLINGS — The Montana AAU Little Sullivan Awards banquet is Saturday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Billings.

A meet and greet will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner begins at 7.

Finalists for the award were announced on Feb. 13.

The male finalists are: Troy Andersen, Montana State, football, Dillon; Matt Dey, Dickinson State, football, Sidney; Nick Kunz, Montana State-Northern, wrestling, Helena; and Logan Nelson, Mary, football, Billings.

The female finalists are: Ali Weisz, Olympic shooting, Belgrade; Carley VonHeeder, Montana State, track and field, Plains; Nicole Heavirland, Olympic rugby, Whitefish; and Lucy Corbett, Montana State, track and field, Bozeman.

The honors are based on the national AAU Sullivan Award, said chairman Mike Ward of Glendive.

The national AAU Sullivan Award was first presented in 1930.

The first Little Sullivan Award was presented in Montana in 1955.

Ward said characteristics for finalists include athleticism, community service, sportsmanship, amateurism and academics. Nominees for the Little Sullivan must be Montana natives.

Last year's Little Sullivan winners were Iowa State wrestler Jarrett Degen of Belgrade and Montana softball player Tristin Achenbach of Choteau.

Ward said the Montana AAU Outstanding Wrestlers by division, along with the AAU Outstanding Contributor and AAU Outstanding Service awards winners, will also be recognized at the banquet.

Retired Montana Tech football coach Bob Green is the guest speaker.

The annual Montana AAU convention is scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Billings.

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.