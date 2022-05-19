Montana Active Life Festival and 10K return for this year's Heart & Sole Run

BILLINGS — The 43rd annual Heart & Sole Run will take place on Saturday, June 18.

Returning to this year’s event are the 10K race and the Montana Active Life Festival. Race registration is open until June 13; fees increase by $5 after this date. Adult 10K and 5K fees are $32 and child fees are $27. Adult 2-Mile fees are $27 and child fees are $22. All virtual races are $25.

Packet pick-up will be at the Scheels Training Room on June 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and June 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The race will include a 10K, 5K and 2-Mile option. The 10K starts at St. Francis Catholic School at 7:45 a.m. The Western Regional Championship 5K starts at St. Vincent Healthcare; wave 1 starts at 8:15 a.m. and wave 2 starts at 8:20 a.m. The 2-Mile starts at St. Vincent Healthcare at 8:30 a.m. Each race finishes at Dehler Park. A virtual race will also be an option. People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate. Proceeds will benefit the YMCA and Billings-area trails.

The Montana Active Life Festival will take place at Dehler Park on Saturday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., in conjunction with the finish of the Heart & Sole Run. The event is free and open to the public. This healthy lifestyle event will feature music, 40-plus interactive booths, and kid-friendly events.

For information, visit www.heartandsolerace.org or call (406) 254-7426.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0