No. 5 Lewis-Clark State takes down Yellowstone Christian College

LEWISTON, Idaho — No. 5-ranked Lewis-Clark State took charge right off the bat Saturday afternoon in beating Yellowstone Christian College 98-49 in men's basketball.

The host Warriors (2-0) used a 20-0 uprising to lead 22-2 in the game's first nine minutes. The game was an exhibition contest for the visiting Centurions (0-4) from Billings.

L-C State's Damek Mitchell (18 points) and Trystan Bradley (16) combined for 34 points, seven rebounds and eight 3-pointers. The Warriors nailed 13 of 26 3-point attempts.

YCC received nine points and seven rebounds from Andrii Basovets. Teammate Devin Jones scored 10 points off the bench.

L-C State shot 60% from the field. YCC connected on 31% of its shots.

The Centurions are scheduled to play Dickinson State University at home on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m.

