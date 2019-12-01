Podcast recounts kidnapping, shooting, recovery of Bozeman biathlete Kari Swenson 30 years ago

For more info

The 30 for 30 Podcasts can be found online at https://30for30podcasts.com/.

Two books were written about Kari Swenson’s kidnapping, shooting and the subsequent manhunt.

Her mother, Janet Swenson, authored “Victims, the Kari Swenson Story,” that was published in 1989. The author said the book was an attempt to discredit the “romantic Western myth” surrounding Dan and Don Nichols, according to a Great Falls Tribune story.

“Incident at Big Sky: The True Story of Sheriff Johnny France and the Capture of the Mountain Men” was published in 1986 and recounts the tale from the sheriff of Madison County’s perspective. It was France who captured the Nichols.

In 1987 a made-for-television movie was released titled “The Abduction of Kari Swenson,” starring Tracy Pollan as the young biathlete. Kari Swenson cooperated in the filming and promotion of the movie.