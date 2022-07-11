Photo: Beartooth Run in Cooke City

The Beartooth Run was held near Cooke City on Saturday.
The Cats will open with the Gold Rush game on Sept. 3 and close by hosting the Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 19.
Team Montana departed for a cultural-exchange wrestling trip to Germany on Wednesday.
Check out results from Bigfork.
The Big Sky Conference office announced on Wednesday its 2022-23 women's basketball schedule following the league's transition to 10 teams.
Thursday
Check out results from Laramie (Wyo.), Killdeer (N.D.), and Belle Fourche (S.D.).
BILLINGS — Bucky McAlpine had Olympic dreams.
Check out the latest results from the Northern Rodeo Association.
Correa was 4-0 with a 4.23 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched for the Mustangs.
Newman has risen to the top of the saddle bronc world standings.
