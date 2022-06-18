Billings Outlaws lose to Salina Liberty 26-14 in CIF semifinals

SALINA, Kan. — The Billings Outlaws' bid for a spot in the Champions Indoor Football league championship game ended with a thud Saturday night.

The Salina Liberty, playing tough defensively and getting two second-half rushing touchdowns from star running back Tracy Brooks, defeated the Outlaws 26-14 to earn their third consecutive Champions Bowl appearance.

Quarterback Javin Kilgo also fired two long touchdown passes as the Liberty jumped ahead 20-0 by midway through the third quarter.

Salina (8-3) will now play host to the reigning champion Omaha Beef (9-3) next Saturday night in a rematch of last year's championship showdown won by Omaha 40-39.

The Beef defeated the top-seeded Sioux City Bandits in Iowa on Saturday night 49-45 in a last-second thriller in the other CIF semifinal.

The Outlaws, who finished their season with an 8-4 record, scored a couple of late touchdowns against Salina, which is coached by Heron O'Neal, who lives in Bilings and is a former championship-winning indoor football coach in the Magic City.

Salina was the runner-up in the CIF during the 2019 and 2021 seasons. The league didn't compete in 2020.

Against the Outlaws, the Liberty looked to put the game out of reach by taking the second-half kickoff and mounting a time-consuming scoring drive to move ahead 20-0 with 7:25 remaining in the third quarter.

Brooks capped the march with a one-yard scoring run. Jimmy Allen tacked on the PAT.

Salina converted on two fourth-down plays to keep the pivotal drive alive.

Billings' first TD came on a five-yard run by DNerius Antoine with 11:10 left in the game. The PAT kick was missed to make it a 20-6 spread.

The physical Antoine, who also plays linebacker, had his score set up by a 13-yard tackle-breaking run by Joshua Best to the Salina eight-yard line.

Six minutes later, the Outlaws threatened to make it a one score game, with a first-and-goal on the Salina eight-yard line, but Billings fumbled and Travis Taylor of the Liberty made the recovery of the bouncing ball at the 16.

Salina turned right around and drove 34 yards for another score, with Brooks packing the football on eight consecutive plays, culminating with a three-yard scoring scamper to make it 26-6 with 58 seconds left in the game

The snap on the PAT attempt was fumbled.

Billings' Antoine scored his second touchdown on a one-yard run with 33 seconds left. A two-point conversion pass made the final 26-14.

Outlaws' quarterback Jamario Benson completed a long pass to Garry Brown down to the one to set up the score by Antoine.

The Outlaws fell behind 13-0 during the first half.

Salina's Kilgo fired a couple of long touchdown passes to put the Liberty on top.

He teamed up with a wide open Demarius Washington on a 32-yard TD pass late in the first quarter. Jimmy Allen's PAT kick made it 7-0.

Kilgo hooked up with another open wide receiver, Ed Smith, on a 35-yard scoring play with 8:36 to play before halftime. The PAT kick was blocked to make it 13-0.

Billings had its opportunities to score in the opening half.

The Outlaws had a 22-yard field goal attempt blocked, and missed on a 33-yarder.

In the final seconds of the half, Billings quarterback Benson was stopped short of the goal line as time expired.

Three plays earlier, Salina's Katron Folson had also sacked Benson for a key seven-yard loss.

Bresean Stewart of the Outlaws had a pass interception in the end zone earlier in the first half.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0