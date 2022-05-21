Billings Outlaws triumph on road at winless Topeka, 42-19

TOPEKA, Kan. — Quarterback Charles McCullum fired three touchdown passes during the first half Saturday night to stake Billings to a big lead, and the Outlaws went on to beat the winless Topeka Tropics 42-19 in Champions Indoor Football play.

McCullum connected with Joshua Best (4 yards), Jerron McGaw (8) and Nate Simkins (24) to stake the Outlaws to a 21-0 halftime advantage.

The Outlaws quickly made it 28-0 in the third quarter on a 40-yard scoring pass from McCullum to McGaw.

With the win, second-place Billings improved to 6-2 in the CIF standings. Last-place Topeka fell to 0-8.

“We were able to play some of our backups in this game and got a lot of positive contributions from them in this win,” Outlaws interim head coach Theo Johnson said in a text message to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “This will help us as a whole as we begin to prepare for Sioux City and the battle for first place.”

The Outlaws will host first-place Sioux City (7-1) on Monday, May 30, at 5 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Billings lost at Sioux City 57-44 in their season opener on April 2. The tiebreaker is head-to-head point differential.

In Topeka, the Tropics did get to within 28-13 in the third quarter before Outlaws' backup quarterback Jamario Benson scored on a 1-yard scamper to the outside early in the fourth quarter to make it 35-13.

With the score 35-19, Benson also ran for the Outlaws' final TD from 4-yards out late in the fourth quarter to make the final 42-19.

New placekicker Brett Mathis went 6 for 6 on his extra-point kicks.

