Missoula rallies to knock off Billings in Pioneer League baseball

MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning — three of them coming home on wild pitches — and rallied to beat the Billings Mustangs 11-9 in Pioneer League baseball.

The PaddleHeads are off to a 2-0 start this season, while the Mustangs dropped to 0-2.

Billings led 9-7 going into the bottom of the eighth. The Mustangs were in command 7-2 earlier.

Missoula's Anders Green singled home a run to get the comeback started in the eighth and make it a 9-8 spread.

Brandon Riley, McClain O'Connor and Cameron Thompson followed by scoring on wild pitches to put the PaddleHeads ahead for keeps.

Riley reached base on a double, O'Connor was safe on a fielder's choice and Thompson walked.

Missoula's Thompson batted 3 for 4, with two doubles and three runs scored.

The PaddleHeads' Lamar Sparks, Keaton Greenwalt and Henderson Perez had two hits apiece.

Mitch Piatnik batted 2 for 4 for the Mustangs with two doubles and three RBIs. Teammates Christian Pena and Brian Parreira had three hits apiece, with Parreira also hitting a pair of doubles.

Both teams had 13 hits.

Missoula used six pitchers, with reliever John LaRossa getting the win. Billings had five different pitchers, with the final one, Joe Rivera, getting the loss.

The PaddleHeads and Mustangs wrap up their three-game series on Friday night. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

