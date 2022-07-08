Racing on tap at both Big Sky Speedway and Yellowstone Drag Strip this weekend

BILLINGS — There are a few options for local motorsports fans to take in racing in the Billings-area on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday at Yellowstone Drag Strip, located at 8405 Raceway Lane in Acton, gates open at 8 a.m. with three rounds of qualifying starting at 11 a.m. Eliminations will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the event is scheduled to conclude around 9:30 p.m.

All of the regular YDS classes, plus a Harley Davidson race, are on the schedule. The fee to enter the Harley race is $50 and those interested can register at the track. Qualifying and eliminations for the Harley race will also be at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. respectively. The spectator fee is $20.

On Sunday, the YDS gates open at 8 a.m. with two rounds of qualifying beginning at 10 a.m. Eliminations will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the event should finish by 6 p.m. All of the regular YDS classes — Junior Dragsters, High School, Motorcycles, Sportsman, Pro, Super Pro and Top Gun — will compete. The fee for spectators is $15.

At Big Sky Speedway, located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup, racing is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $20, or $15 for veterans and seniors, and children 60 inches tall and shorter are free.

The Mark Reiker Memorial, originally scheduled for Saturday, will now be Aug. 6 at Big Sky Speedway.

The racing lineup for Saturday is IMCA Modifieds, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Street Stocks and Sport Compact.

Track officials are looking forward to the competition on July 15-16 at Big Sky Speedway. On July 15 will be Sport Compacts, Street Stocks, Modifieds and Sprint Cars at 7 p.m.

On July 16, the Jared Krenelka Memorial is scheduled. The winner of the A Main Wissota Street Stocks will earn $3,200 according to track officials. Racers from Montana, North Dakota and Idaho are expected. Drivers are also scheduled to compete in the Sport Compact, Midwest Modifieds and Sprint Cars classifications. Track officials expect at least 100 Street Stocks in the lineup, 30 Midwest Modifieds, 20 Sport Compacts and 15-20 Sprint Cars. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.