Red Lodge's Brandon Emineth aims to top 60-year-old school mark in Montana Mile

BILLINGS — Brandon Emineth is hoping for a blistering time under the lights Friday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.

Emineth, who graduated from Red Lodge High School this past spring, is among the elite group of runners entered in the men’s portion of the Montana Mile.

The 2022 Red Lodge High School graduate and four-time state champion for the Rams is more than looking forward to the highlight event of the Big Sky State Games opening ceremonies.

The race, featuring some of the fastest runners in the Treasure State, will start between approximately 7:45-8:15 p.m.

And with a strong group of runners entered, including defending champion Duncan Hamilton of Bozeman, Emineth hopes to be pushed to the limit. Under these circumstances, Emineth believes he can finish in a time of 4:16.5 or better.

Doug Brown ran a 4:16.5 in the mile in 1962 to set the Red Lodge High School record. And while it wouldn't officially qualify as a school record, Emineth — who won the Class B state cross country championship last fall and the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the State B track meet in the spring — would like to top Brown’s mark.

Emineth said he’s been inspired by the time as it is posted on a board at Red Lodge High. Emineth holds the 5K record for Red Lodge with a 16:21 set in 2021.

To date, Emineth said his best time in the mile is 4:27. He ran a 4:32.41 to win the State B title this past season.

“I’m just really excited for all the elite competitors,” said Emineth. “Throughout the season I didn’t have the competition I needed to push myself to the speed I can actually run.

“I feel like last track season I had the capability to beat it, but didn’t have the competition to push me that far.”

Red Lodge activities director Adam White, who coached Emineth in golf, said he believes Emineth is capable of achieving a personal best and topping Brown’s mark Friday night.

Overall, 14 men’s runners are included in the field, including Hamilton, who competes for Montana State. Hamilton set the record for the event last year when he won in 4:06.23.

“He’s one of those guys where it wouldn’t shock me to see him beat the school record tomorrow,” said White.

“He’s one of those kids where when the race got tougher, he shined even brighter.”

Emineth called Hamilton’s Montana Mile record-time of 4:06.23 last year “insane.”

For Emineth — who currently works for A&S Heating and Cooling and plans to either enter a welding or heating, ventilation and air conditioning apprenticeship in the fall — it was a busy, but super productive school year.

He was a four-sport athlete participating in cross country in the fall, basketball in the winter and golf and track in the spring.

Emineth finished his high school academic studies with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.89. Athletically, he was a 12-time letterman, lettering four years in golf and cross country, three times in basketball and once in track.

When Emineth crossed the finish line in 16:38.93 to win the 2021 State B boys cross country meet in Missoula he became the first Ram boy to ever win an individual state title in the sport. The Red Lodge girls also won the team title for the first time in school history.

“That was insane,” said Emineth. “When we came back at 10 at night, half the town was up. We had a parade on Main Street with the fire trucks. It was just a lot of fun.”

The 6-foot-2, 150-pound Emineth said that he began playing basketball in the fifth grade.

“Basketball, I never really loved it, I just played it,” he said. “It gave me something to do. In the long winters of Red Lodge, you need something to do, so I decided to play basketball.”

Springtime for Emineth usually consisted of many rounds of golf. He’s been playing the sport for the past six years.

Before the 2022 track season, Emineth hadn’t thought about participating in the sport. He loved cross country, but didn’t envision himself as a track and field runner. He thought cross country running was fun with the hills and scenery, but in track he thought “you are running a circle, lap upon lap.” Golfing was just fine as a springtime option.

However, after winning the state cross country championship, Emineth talked with his coaches and decided to give both golf and track and field a try.

It sure turned out to be the right decision as Emineth won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 track and field titles in his one and only track season in 2022.

“I was so happy I made the decision and my parents were happy I made the decision,” Emineth said.

After the Montana Mile concludes, Emineth said he will probably keep training and will participate in fun runs. He said a marathon was on his bucket list.

On Friday night, he’ll have a chance to set another personal record. While bettering Brown’s mark wouldn’t officially qualify as a new school record, it would be awfully satisfying to Emineth to surpass the time he's seen so many times on the school's record board.

“Imagine if I could beat a 60-year-old school record,” Emineth said. “How cool would that be?

“I am so excited, I can’t wait. I get to wear a brand-new cross country jersey. Our school got those and I get to wear it. And, I can’t wait to run against elite competition.”