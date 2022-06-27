Arizona Ridge Riders win final PBR Team Series preseason stop in North Carolina

TRYON, N.C. — At the final Professional Bull Riders Team Series preseason competition of the year, there was no team more dominant than the Arizona Ridge Riders.

Rebounding from a 0-2 showing at the first preseason event in Bismarck, North Dakota, the Ridge Riders were 2-0 at the PBR Tryon Chute Out, and posted the lone qualified ride of the bonus round.

As action got underway Friday, the Arizona Ridge Riders earned the team’s first victory when they beat the Nashville Stampede, 170-86. Continuing their momentum Saturday night, the Ridge Riders won their second consecutive game, defeating the Oklahoma Freedom 255.5-86.

The Ridge Riders clinched the event win as the only team to be flawless in game play in Tryon the PBR reported in a press release.

The regular season begins July 25-26 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

