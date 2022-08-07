Arizona wins PBR Team Series stop in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At the first three-day, team-hosted homestand in Professional Bull Riders Team Series competition, the Arizona Ridge Riders went an undefeated 3-0 to win the PBR Outlaw Days competition.

During the opening day of competition of five-on-five bull riding games Friday night inside T-Mobile Center, the Ridge Riders defeated the host Kansas City Outlaws by one ride score, 170.5-80.25, to collect their first game win.

The Ridge Riders earned their second win of the event by one qualified ride Saturday as they bested the Oklahoma Freedom 168.25-87.25.

As Sunday’s competition got underway, the Ridge Riders had the chance to clinch the event win early when they squared off against the Nashville Stampede. Going a torrid 4 for 5 (80%), the Ridge Riders dominated the Stampede, remaining perfect with a 311-87 victory.

The Ridge Riders also overtook the Missouri Thunder for the No. 1 rank in the season standings. While each team holds a 4-1 record, the Ridge Riders surpassed the Thunder via their nine collective bonus points, while the Thunder have just eight.

The PBR Team Series will next travel to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, Friday and Saturday for the second of two neutral-site events scheduled during the regular season.

Here are the final team standings for the Kansas City event: 1. Arizona Ridge Riders, 3-0-0-3; 2. Carolina Cowboys, 2-1-0-8; 3. Missouri Thunder, 2-1-0-7; 4. Nashville Stampede, 1-2-0-6; 5. Oklahoma Freedom, 1-2-0-5; 6. Austin Gamblers, 1-2-0-4; 7. Ariat Texas Rattlers, 1-2-0-2; 8. Kansas City Outlaws, 0-3-0-1.

Here are the current team standings for the regular season: 1. Arizona Ridge Riders, 4-1-0-9; 2. Missouri Thunder, 4-1-0-8; 3. Carolina Cowboys, 3-2-0-16; 4. Austin Gamblers, 2-3-0-11; 5. Nashville Stampede, 2-3-0-9; 6. Oklahoma Freedom, 1-4-0-10; 7. Ariat Texas Rattlers, 1-4-0-6; 8. Kansas City Outlaws, 1-4-0-3.