Columbia Falls bull rider Matt Triplett signs with Oklahoma Freedom

BILLINGS — Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett has signed a free agent deal with the Oklahoma Freedom of the new Professional Bull Riders Team Series that will begin regular-season competition July 25-26 at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The Freedom announced in a tweet on Sunday that Triplett had signed with the franchise.
Welcome to the squad, @triplett_matt 🤝 pic.twitter.com/C1z29jyyCJ— Oklahoma Freedom (@OKFreedomPBR) July 17, 2022
Triplett, who now lives in Canton, South Dakota, had previously signed a free agent deal with the Nashville Stampede.