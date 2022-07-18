 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Columbia Falls bull rider Matt Triplett signs with Oklahoma Freedom

  • 0

BILLINGS — Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett has signed a free agent deal with the Oklahoma Freedom of the new Professional Bull Riders Team Series that will begin regular-season competition July 25-26 at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The Freedom announced in a tweet on Sunday that Triplett had signed with the franchise. 

Triplett, who now lives in Canton, South Dakota, had previously signed a free agent deal with the Nashville Stampede.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News