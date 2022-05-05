Dakota Louis, Matt Triplett to compete at PBR Velocity Tour Finals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fresh off his Unleash The Beast Tour victory in Billings last weekend, Browning's Dakota Louis is set to compete in the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals Friday and Saturday here.

Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett is also entered in the event.

Triplett is sixth in the standings, just 6.5 points behind leader Griffin Smeltzer. Louis is eighth, 15.25 points back.

The PBR announced on Wednesday the 45-rider field that will compete at the expansion series’ season-culminating event, with the roster headlined by world No. 1 Joao Ricardo Vieira and No. 2 Daylon Swearingen.

Vieira and Swearingen have been locked in an intense battle atop the world standings from the moment the season began. They will begin the Velocity Tour Finals separated by a mere 32.34 points as each rider continues his quest to be crowned the 2022 PBR World Champion.

Throughout the 2022 PBR Velocity Tour Finals, riders will be competing for their share of the $100,000 event purse, the titles of Velocity Tour Champion, which includes an added $50,000 bonus, and Velocity Tour Finals event winner, in addition to crucial world points leading into PBR World Finals the following weekend. A maximum of 105 world points will be available at the Velocity Tour Finals, with 15 points awarded to each round winner, and 60 points to the top rider in the aggregate.

Additionally, via the Velocity Tour Finals, five riders will earn a berth to the PBR World Finals, scheduled for May 13-22 in Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena.

Other world top 10 contenders anticipated to compete at the Velocity Tour Finals are: No. 6 Luciano de Castro and No. 10 Eli Vastbinder.

Smeltzer, of Canada, will make his Velocity Tour Finals debut. While Smeltzer holds the top position, the top 10 riders in contention for the tour championship are all within 18 points of one another. The Top 5 are all within four points.

In the Top 5, Smeltzer is followed by No. 2 Brandon Davis (-1.5 points), No. 3 Elijah Mora (-2.5 points), No. 4 Casey Coulter (-3.5 points) and No. 5 Michael Lane (-4 points).

The complete list of qualifiers is: Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil); Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York); Luciano De Castro (Guzolandia, Brazil); Eli Vastbinder (Statesville, North Carolina); Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas); Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil); Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil); Manoelito de Souza Junior (Itamira, Brazil); Lucas Divino (Nova Crixas, Brazil); Ramon de Lima (Rio Branco, Brazil); Bob Mitchell (Steelville, Missouri); Dakota Louis (Browning); Clayton Sellars (Fruitland Park, Florida); Matt Triplett (Canton, South Dakota); Brady Oleson (Blackfoot, Idaho); Cody Jesus (Window Rock, Arizona); Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil); Alex Marcilio (Macabual, Brazil); Adriano Salgado (Batatais, Brazil); Conner Halverson (Gordon, Nebraska); Brandon Davis (Cabot, Arkansas); Alex Cardozo (Indaiatuba, Brazil); Casey Coulter (Kirksville, Missouri); Lane Nobles (West, Texas); Alisson De Souza (Taubate, Brazil); Griffin Smeltzer (Claresholm, Alberta, Canada); Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas); Taylor Toves (Stephenville, Texas); Francisco Morales (Irapuato, Mexico); Elijah Mora (Wiggins, Colorado); Tye Chandler (Celina, Texas); Marcos Gloria (Central de Minas, Brazil); Michael Lane (Tazewell, Virginia); Paulo Ferreira Lima (Bezerros, Brazil); Josh Frost (Randlett, Utah); Blake Smith (Abbey, Saskatchewan, Canada); Fernando Henrique Novais (Pereira Barreto, Brazil); Grayson Cole (New Riggold, Pennsylvania); Trace Brown (Stephenville, Texas); Cladson Rodolfo (Pilar do Sul, Brazil); Wyatt Rogers (Coweta, Oklahoma); Hunter Ball (Carsonville, Michigan); Dustin Martinez (Canjilon, New Mexico); Koltin Hevalow (Smithville, Missouri); Ednei Caminhas (Indaiatuba, Brazil).

