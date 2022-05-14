Daylon Swearingen cuts into Joao Ricardo Vieira's PBR world standings lead

FORT WORTH, Texas — Daylon Swearingen scored a ride of 93 points at the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Saturday night to climb within 3.01 points of world No. 1 Joao Ricardo Vieira.

Swearingen, who led the world standings entering the grand finale only to have Vieira overtake the lead in round one on Friday with a 90.25-point effort, tied his career high score.

Swearingen had been bucked off in 5.22 seconds on Friday. His score was the second best of the round, with Mauricio Moreira scoring a career-best 94.25 points to win the round and 89 points.

Vieira scored an 86 on Saturday, the 10th best score of the round, to earn 16 points.

Overall, seven 90-point rides were recorded on Saturday.

Josh Frost is in the lead for the World Finals event win after posting a 92.75-point score. He leads the aggregate at 181.5. Cody Jesus is second with scores of 89 and 90.25 for 179.25.

Vieira is fourth in the aggregate at the World Finals and Swearingen is seventh. World No. 3 Kaique Pacheco is eighth after a 91.75 in round two.

Two-time reigning PBR world titlist Jose Vitor Leme scored a 90.25 point ride and is now fifth in the aggregate at 176.

Luciano De Castro also topped 90 points in round two with a score of 91.25.

Montana bull riders Dakota Louis and Matt Triplett didn't post a score for the second straight night. Former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty was thrown in 7.43 seconds.

Round three is scheduled for Sunday at 12:45 p.m. Mountain time.

