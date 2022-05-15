Daylon Swearingen regains top ranking; Cody Jesus tops leaderboard at PBR World Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Daylon Swearingen reclaimed the No. 1 ranking at the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Sunday, taking a slim lead over Joao Richardo Vieira after three rounds.

Cody Jesus sits atop the event leaderboard after the first weekend. Jesus has three rides of 89 points or better and is one of three riders — Vieira and Jose Vitor Leme are the other two — to be a perfect 3-for-3 so far at the finals.

Swearingen, who lost the overall top spot following Friday’s first round, scored 89.5 points atop Hey Bartender, which was good for second and 48 points in Sunday’s round. That left Swearingen 16.99 points ahead of Vieira, who finished seventh Sunday with an 87.75-point ride on Norse God.

Jesus scored 89 points on Sunday, giving him 268 on the weekend. Vieira is second at 264 points and two-time reigning PBR world titlist Vitor Leme is third at 262.

Montana bull riders Dakota Louis and Matt Triplett were shut out for the third straight time, as was former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty.

The world finals continue with Round 4 on Thursday starting at 8 p.m.

