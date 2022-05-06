Dustin Martinez wins round 1 of PBR Velocity Tour Finals; Dakota Louis tied for 9th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dustin Martinez of New Mexico posted the high score of the first round of the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals on Friday.

Martinez posted a score of 90 for 15 world standings points. Brandon Davis was second with an 89.5 to earn eight points and Cody Davis was third with an 87 for seven points.

Josh Frost tied for fourth with Ednei Caminhas at 85.5 for 3.5 points. Bob Mitchell, the leading PBR Rookie of the Year contender, was sixth with a 85 for two points.

Koltin Hevalow was seventh with an 84 for one point and Allison De Souza was eighth with an 82.5.

Browning's Dakota Louis was tied for ninth with Dener Barbosa as both riders earned a score of 82. Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett did not post a score.

Davis moved into first place in the Velocity Tour standings. He passed Griffin Smeltzer, who was bucked off in 4.86 seconds. Davis leads Smeltzer by 6.5 points entering Saturday.

On Saturday, round two and the championship round will be contested. The Velocity Tour champion will earn a $50,000 bonus. Also, five riders will earn a berth to the PBR World Finals May 13-22 in Fort Worth, Texas, via the Velocity Tour Finals.

