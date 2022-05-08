Florida's Clayton Sellars is PBR Velocity Tour champion; Cody Jesus Finals winner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Clayton Sellars finished 2 for 3 at the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals to finish second at the event and first in the year-end standings.

Sellars earned a career-best $73,750 payday, including a $50,000 bonus for being the Velocity Tour champion, according to a PBR press release. He finished the Velocity Tour season with $89,864.22 in winnings.

The two-day Velocity Tour Finals ended on Saturday.

Sellars also netted 59.33 points in the world standings. The weekend pushed Sellars to within 38.92 points of Bob Mitchell in the PBR Rookie of the Year race. He will enter the PBR World Finals ranked No. 21.

Jesus was 2 for 3 at the event to win the title, edging Sellars in the aggregate 178-176. Jesus earned $29,250 and 82 points in the world standings. He is now ranked No. 26.

Daylon Swearingen placed third in the expansion series season-ending event to move into the top spot in the world rankings. He now leads Joao Ricardo Vieira by 8.99 points. Vieira didn't place at the event.

Montana cowboy Dakota Louis placed 16th with a score of 82 points in the first round. For the year, the Browning bull rider finished 13th in the Velocity Tour standings and pocketed $13,308.78. Louis, coming off a win at the Unleash The Beast final regular-season event in Billings on May 1, is 23rd in the world standings entering the World Finals.

Another Treasure State cowboy, Matt Triplett, didn't record a score in Corpus Christi. Triplett finished the Velocity Tour season ranked ninth and netted $15,595.75 for the year. Triplett, originally from Columbia Falls, is 28th in the world standings.

The PBR World Finals start Friday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

