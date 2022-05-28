Former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty enthusiastic about new PBR Team Series

BILLINGS — A new league and a chance to be a part of history.

Even more enticing and perhaps the cherry on top of the cake is it’s a new league being ushered in by a major professional sports organization.

That’s exciting for any professional sports competitor, including bull riders.

Former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty eagerly awaits the opportunity to compete in the new Professional Bull Riders Team Series that begins July 25-26 at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The 24-year-old Dougherty was drafted in the fourth round as the 25th overall pick by the Arizona Ridge Riders at the PBR Team Series Draft on Monday in Arlington, Texas. Dougherty recently finished 16th in the final PBR world standings as the Unleash The Beast season concluded with the World Finals May 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

“It feels great, just knowing not everyone got drafted and being one of the chosen ones is amazing,” Dougherty told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview. “And being drafted to the Arizona Ridge Riders makes me even more excited.”

According to a press release detailing the draft selections of the Ridge Riders, who are owned by Teton Ridge, all PBR bull riders in good standing with the league and who declared their eligibility by May 6 were eligible to be drafted.

The draft consisted of five rounds and the eight teams in the league — the Austin Gamblers, Nashville Stampede, Ariat Texas Rattlers, Kansas City Outlaws, Missouri Thunder, Arizona Ridge Riders, Carolina Cowboys and Oklahoma Freedom — selected riders.

A PBR release said that riders who declared for the draft and who were not picked are eligible to become free agents. The release also stated that riders who declared for fewer than 10 events are eligible for a two-round supplemental draft, which will be held June 2. An article on PBR.com by Justin Felisko stated that two-time world champ Jess Lockwood of Volborg had declared for the supplemental draft.

Arizona general manager Casey Lane said the Ridge Riders were fortunate to be able to draft a rider of Dougherty’s ability.

“Honestly, we are looking for a specific kind of guy that we believe can buy into the team’s environment,” Lane told The Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “We are looking for a guy with a tremendous amount of talent, but with an open mind and willingness to build on that talent with the kind of resources we’ll bring with nutrition, film breakdown and sports psychology, and being amenable to coaching.”

Lane went on to say Dougherty has several traits that the Arizona Ridge Riders admired.

“His character really is one thing that attracted us to him,” Lane said. “You can see in his bull riding the continued development from his college career, to the PRCA and to his PBR career. He has progressed as time has gone on.

“He controls his body, which is an important thing for a taller rider not to be out of control. He has really good control over his body. That development has led to consistency in his riding. He continues to maintain a solid consistency level and those are things we see in Chase.”

Dougherty, a native of Canby, Oregon, now lives in Decatur, Texas, with his wife Kara and baby boy Calgary. Baby Calgary was named after the city in Alberta where Dougherty met Kara.

“I was up for the Stampede riding bulls and she was doing a sports medicine internship,” he said.

Dougherty said he attended Montana State from the fall of 2016 until the spring of 2018 and was on the rodeo team while enrolled at the school in Bozeman. In 2017 as a freshman at MSU, Dougherty finished third at the College National Finals Rodeo in bull riding and earned the Rookie of the Year title. According to an article on the MSU rodeo website, Dougherty finished second in the conference and won the bull riding at the MSU spring rodeo that season.

“I remember having a good coach. Andy Bolich was our coach,” said Dougherty. “It is really beautiful there. You could do what you wanted, as long as there wasn’t snow on the ground.”

Dougherty’s mom — Lori (maiden name Van Cleave) — grew up in Billings.

“I have a handful of relatives up there,” Dougherty, who enjoys ranch work when not on the PBR tour, said.

While Dougherty is now experiencing success on the PBR circuit, he still occasionally follows the Bobcats rodeo team and keeps tabs on them through PBR funnyman Flint Rasmussen, whose daughters Paige and Shelby, are on the team.

“From afar I keep an eye on them,” he said. “I talk to Flint every weekend and kind of keep up with them here and there.”

Dougherty feels fans will welcome the concept of team bull riding. There will be 10 regular-season events and then the championships at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nov. 4-6.

“I just like the team aspect. Bull riding has always been an individual sport and now we have friends and teammates," Dougherty said. “I’m excited to have Teton Ridge as our backer.

“The main thing is, look at football, people get behind their team and they have teams in places like Chicago and Philadelphia and people can get behind their teams. I think it will draw people. … There will still be an individual season and this will bring new fans in and they will root for people they normally wouldn’t root for.”

Each of the league’s eight squads will host an event and there will be two neutral site stops (Cheyenne and Anaheim, California), along with the finals in Las Vegas. Stops will be held over three days — except the neutral-site contests, which will play out in two days — and will be contested in a tournament-style with teams competing against each other in a five-on-five game.

“We are really excited for it and think it will bring a whole new element to western sports,” said Lane, “and a whole new way for folks to watch and enjoy it.”

The Ridge Riders’ roster so far consists of Dougherty, Luciano De Castro, Mauricio Moreira, Eduardo Aparecido, and Marco Eguchi.

The Ridge Riders’ technical coach is 10-time World Finals qualifier Paulo Crimber and the team manager is five-time World Finals qualifier Colby Yates.

“I’m really confident in our team doing well,” said Dougherty, who won the average title at the 2018 National Finals Rodeo and who rode bulls, played football, wrestled and competed in the pole vault in high school in Oregon.

“I know our team will definitely contend for the world championship.”

For Dougherty, the excitement of being part of a trailblazing league in a sport that he loves is another thrill while he chases his bull riding passion and dreams.

