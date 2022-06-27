Home of Champions Rodeo a go in Red Lodge

BILLINGS — While Rock Creek recently overflowed and caused historic flooding in Red Lodge, the community is on the rebound and the Home of Champions Rodeo is a go.

The 92nd year of the rodeo will take place July 1-4. The events starts with PRCA Xtreme Bulls and for the first time breakaway roping on July 1, and three nights of rodeo follow July 2-4 at the Red Lodge Home of Champions rodeo arena, located at 101 Rodeo Drive.

Home of Champions secretary and communications director Stacie Nardinger said fans are ready to come and cheer on their favorite cowboys and cowgirls. All of the reserved seating is sold out all four nights, but there are general admission tickets left for every performance.

Fans can purchase general admission tickets by calling the Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce at 406-446-1718, or at the gate. Nardinger said those wanting to purchase general admission tickets at the gate should arrive early. For updates on tickets, fans can visit Red Lodge Rodeo on Facebook.

“It’s absolutely and completely a go,” said Nardinger of the Home of Champions, noting Red Lodge is accessible to travelers. “I just came up to the grounds right now and I drove all the way down Broadway. It’s open, you can tell we had a flood, but businesses are open and ready. It’s a go.”

As for the rodeo schedule, on July 1 there is slack for ladies breakaway and barrel racing at 9 a.m. and then the Xtreme Bulls and breakaway performance will begin at 6 p.m. The order for the performance is bull riding, breakaway roping, bull riding, breakaway, bull riding, clown act and bull riding.

In 2020, Jackie Crawford captured the inaugural world championship at the National Finals Breakaway Roping at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and she is entered in Red Lodge said Nardinger. Also entered in the breakaway is 2021 world champion Sawyer Gilbert. Both are entered in the performance.

The performances on July 2-3 begin at 6 p.m. and on July 4 at 3 p.m.

With the addition of breakaway to the Red Lodge lineup there are now two rounds of slack. The men’s slack for steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping is at 7 a.m. on July 2. Admission is free for both the men’s and women’s slack rounds.

The order of events on July 2-4 is the grand entry, bareback, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, clown act, mutton bustin’, barrel racing, bull riding and wild horse racing.

Kids ages 4-7 who want to be in the mutton bustin’ should sign up at 5 p.m. and a random draw will be done at 5:30 p.m. to select the 10 participants.

On July 3, it is also Tough Enough To Wear Pink at the rodeo and officials are encouraging fans to wear pink that night in an effort to raise awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer.

On July 4, with an earlier start to the rodeo mutton bustin’ registration is at 2 p.m. The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame will auction off a collector’s bronze of 1993 world bareback champion Deb Greenough after the tie-down roping event.

There will also be a parade in downtown Red Lodge at noon on July 2-4 following the normal parade route said Nardinger, adding the grand marshal is Miss Rodeo Montana 2001 and former Miss Home of Champions Queen Kristy Mensik Lohmuller.

The Home of Champions Royalty Pageant will also take place during the four days, Nardinger added.

On July 1 at 1 p.m. is a pageant luncheon, featuring a personal interview, written test on rodeo and horsemanship questions at Bone Daddy’s in Red Lodge. Those wanting to attend the luncheon should RSVP to royalty director Mandi Holland at 602-531-7587. On July 3, is a royalty horsemanship contest at 8 a.m. at the arena and on July 4 at 2:15 p.m. at the arena is the coronation of electing next year’s Rodeo Queen, Teen Queen and Lil’ Miss.

With the Cody (Wyoming) Stampede set for July 1-4 and the Livingston Roundup July 2-4, along with other rodeos — including a PRCA stop in Roundup and NRA rodeos in Harlowton, Ennis, and Choteau — many cowboys and cowgirls will be coming through the area during a time known as Cowboy Christmas.

Nardinger said the rodeo contestants have a special name for the Home of Champions, Stampede and Roundup.

“The contestants call it the Gateway Rodeos,” she said. “They call it the Gateway Rodeos with Cody, Livingston and us. We are the gateway to Yellowstone National Park, but in addition they feel if they do well in all three rodeos, it’s a gateway to the NFR (National Finals Rodeo) for them.”

